Upper Valley students take a ride to North Pole

ENFIELD, NH (WCAX) - Some Upper Valley elementary students had a special visitor Friday, an annual tradition in a not so normal year. The pandemic has changed the way we live in many ways, but when it comes to education, some traditions must go on.

The conductor for the Polar Express arrives at the station, tickets are punched, and the train starts chugging down the tracks. At the first stop, they pick up a polar bear. At the North Pole, Santa hands out bells to everyone who believes.

“We get to wear jammies!” said 5-year-old Kendrik. “Like the polar express guys that were on the Polar Express.” said 5-year-old Kendrik.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Did you like the Polar Express?

Eva: Yeah, because it has Santa and we were riding on the train. And Mr. Little was the conductor.

Harrison Little, the principal at the Enfield Village School, is just back from a ten-day quarantine after close contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. But with a little ingenuity, he had a presence at school the entire time. “I hung out in the hall at dismissal time and got to say goodbye to kids. I visited classrooms. I got to read a short story to students on one day,” Little said.

Students here have been learning in-person since the beginning of the school year, though about 35 students opted for the remote model.

“The behavior management has been tricky. We have great kids here, but they are kids. There is that little bit of mischief, that little bit of not wanting, that little bit of non-compliance. And trying to regulate a class through a Google hangout can be tricky,” Little said.

Days like these are a reminder of the benefits to being in the classroom -- emotional, social, and physical interactions.

Eva, a kindergartner, says she enjoys school. “Yeah, because the teacher learns stuff to you,” she said.

And the teachers are learning too, like how to better incorporate technology and engage with parents and students. “Thinking about ways to support kids when they are out for long periods of time, thinking about ways to support kids who have anxiety or struggles to be physically present in the classroom, thinking about some of our identified students with special needs,” Little said.

So, in many ways, educators have become better at their jobs. A silver lining to a pandemic that we all continue to navigate through. But at this school, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

