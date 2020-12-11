Advertisement

Vermont Almanac project hits store shelves for the holidays

(Vermont Almanac)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new collaborative project which includes contributions from a cross-section of Vermonters, from writers and photographers to hunters and loggers, has been completed.

The “Vermont Almanac: Stories from & for the Land” was put together by the former editors of Northern Woodlands magazine. It’s been over a year in the making and is now available for sale.

Céline McArthur spoke with Dave Mans and Patrick White, two of the editors on the project.

