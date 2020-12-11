Vermont governor looking for acts of kindness

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s governor has already asked people to help light the way, now he wants to hear about how they’re doing it through acts of kindness.

A social media campaign is under way called #VTLightsTheWay.

It’s encouraging people to light up their homes and businesses and share pictures online.

Now, Governor Phil Scott is asking people to nominate Vermonters who do good things for others.

He says no act of kindness is too small.

You can send your nominations here.

