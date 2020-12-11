Advertisement

Vermont high court to hear Border Patrol case

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Can evidence seized by federal authorities during a warrantless search be used in state court?

The ACLU of Vermont will be presenting oral arguments next week before the Vermont Supreme Court in a case involving a Vermont couple who were charged with possession of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms during a stop in the town of Jay in August of 2018

In State v. Walker-Brazie & Lena-Butterfield, the ACLU says the high court will determine whether Vermont prosecutors can use evidence obtained by Border Patrol in an unconsented search that violated the couple’s rights under the Vermont Constitution.

The hearing takes place via Zoom on Tuesday.

