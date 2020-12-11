Advertisement

Vermont long-term care facilities prepare for COVID vaccines

(WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across Vermont are preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines that it is hoped will protect residents from the disease.

State officials have said that pending federal approval, the first doses of the vaccine could begin arriving in the state as early as next week.

The head of the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington says they are tentatively scheduling two clinics at the home on Jan. 2 and Jan. 23.

CEO Melissa Jackson says both vaccines being considered for distribution require two doses three weeks apart.

“We have a lot of general information, not as much specific yet,” said Jackson.

Dane Rank, administrator at Thompson House in Brattleboro, said the pharmacy services company contracted to administer the vaccine, will be hosting clinics on Dec. 28, Jan. 18 and Feb. 8.

Rank said staff and residents will be receiving two injections of the vaccine 21 days apart.

