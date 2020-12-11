Voigt looks back at time with Frost Heaves

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Longtime Vermont sports fans look back fondly on the Vermont Frost Heaves. The professional basketball team was founded by Sports Illustrated writer Alex Wolff in 2005 and in its first two seasons, won back-to-back championships in the American Basketball Association.

The first head coach of the Heaves was Will Voigt. The Cabot native has had an impressive coaching career since leaving the Frost Heaves in 2009. First, spending five seasons as a head coach in the NBA’s Developmental League, then, in 2015 leading the Nigerian national team to it’s first ever African championship and taking that team to the 2016 Olympics.

For the last three years, Voigt has been the head coach of the Angolan national team with hopes of leading them to the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

While he’s had many great memories in basketball over the years, those three seasons spent leading the Frost Heaves will always be special.

“As a Vermonter, to come back home and coach the first professional basketball team in the state, and then on top of that to have the success that we did, that’s always going to be a special memory for me.”, says Voigt. “I’ve played in some pretty special places all over the world, and the 2500 people we crammed in there (the Barre Auditorium), I think were as loud and as energetic as any building I’ve been in.

Some of the most fun times I’ve had coaching, just to reconnect with old friends, reconnect with the community and watch how that team was embraced by Vermonters, I think is something I’ll never forget.”

