BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some limited sunshine on Friday, clouds will be back for the upcoming weekend. A weather system will move in from the west and spread clouds and eventually a few showers over our region on Saturday. The best bet for some rain showers will be on Saturday evening and into Saturday night, with the chance for some pockets of freezing rain over northern New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom.

Temperatures will remain a bit above normal over the weekend, highs will be mainly in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures turn colder on Sunday night which will turn any lingering rain showers over to snow showers, with some very minor accumulation possible. It will stay unsettled for the start of the work week on Monday with mostly cloudy skies, and scattered light rain and snow showers.

Cold air heads our way for mid week. After partly sunny skies on Tuesday, we’ll see more clouds and the chance for snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be turning much colder with highs only in the low to mid 20s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.