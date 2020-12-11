BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The sun has been noticeably absent so far this December, but that will change today as a little bubble of high pressure moves in and clears out the skies. Enjoy that brief amount of sunshine today, because things will change again for the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the low 40s for most of us today, and it will stay mild through the weekend. But a frontal system will be moving in with some wet weather. The first half of Saturday should stay dry, but cloudy. Then rain showers will start to develop as we go through the afternoon. There may be a few pockets of some light, freezing rain near the Canadian border late Saturday, especially in the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire. But as we go through Saturday night, some warmer air will be working its way in, and that possible freezing rain will turn into just plain rain showers.

Rain showers will continue into Sunday, but there won’t be a whole lot of rain, as the bulk of this system tracks to our north with the heavier precipitation.

As colder air returns Sunday night into Monday morning, those rain showers will change over to snow showers, but there won’t be much of that activity, and those snow showers will be mainly in the higher elevations.

We’ll get some sunshine back on Tuesday, but there will also be a shot of cold, Arctic air settling in for a couple of days.

We are monitoring a coastal storm system for Wednesday and Thursday, but right now it looks like that storm will stay to our south. If it decides to take a northward jog, we could get some snow out of that.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the weekend weather, and also tracking that mid-week coastal system. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with any big changes that may affect your activities. Have a great weekend! -Gary

