Missing Essex man located

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police report that at 9:45 am 89-year-old Clinton Casavant was located with his vehicle at the end of a class four road in the Town of Woodbury. Police say the vehicle was located approximately one quarter mile from the main roadway.

Casavant was last seen by family members Sunday at about 5 p.m. when he left to drive to Central Beverage.

Per Essex Police : “The Family of Clinton Casavant and the Essex Police Department would like to thank the public for the overwhelming support that the community showed during this tragic time.”

