Advertisement

New Hampshire expecting 12,000 vaccine doses soon

First shipment as early as next week
First shipment as early as next week(WCAX)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is expecting 12,000 doses in its first shipment of a coronavirus vaccine as early as next week. Gov. Chris Sununu said former Department of Safety assistant commissioner Perry Plummer is helping oversee the distribution. The state’s vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders. Together, they add up to about 100,000 people, but the initial shipments are expected to include enough vaccines for 10,000 to 40,000 people. The state is seeking volunteers to help with administering the vaccine, such as interpreters, helping with transportation, and security. Those interested can visit the website nhresponds.org.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Vt. appears to have avoided Thanksgiving surge; Christmas up next
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
David Cooper, the producer of the afro-pop band A2VT stands on the shore of Lake Champlain...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits
Clint Casavant
Helicopter joins search for missing Essex man

Latest News

Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Dec. 12th
Santa sends in a furry replacement to Manchester hotel
Santa sends in a furry replacement to Manchester hotel
What to do Saturday, Dec. 12th
Sunset Drive-In
A Local Drive-In playing the Christmas classics