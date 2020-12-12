New Hampshire expecting 12,000 vaccine doses soon

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is expecting 12,000 doses in its first shipment of a coronavirus vaccine as early as next week. Gov. Chris Sununu said former Department of Safety assistant commissioner Perry Plummer is helping oversee the distribution. The state’s vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders. Together, they add up to about 100,000 people, but the initial shipments are expected to include enough vaccines for 10,000 to 40,000 people. The state is seeking volunteers to help with administering the vaccine, such as interpreters, helping with transportation, and security. Those interested can visit the website nhresponds.org.

