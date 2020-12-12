Plattsburgh steps up to help foster kids after grinch stole bikes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Here’s a feel-good story about how a community steps up after a grinch tried to steal Christmas cheer from one family in Plattsburgh. Kelly O’Brien shares their story.

When your 7-years-old like Maddy and 8-years-old like Malachi, the freedom you feel on your bike is everything. These two are on the journey of finding their forever home, with their adoption just months away.

“They are already mine but it should be legal in a couple of months,” said Jenn Dubuque, their foster mom. She wants to do what’s best for the kids, but a grinch came by and stole their bikes.

Plattsburgh Police Officer Adam Wood answered her complaint. “I’m a foster parent myself, so I felt a connection with her on that aspect. I just wanted to be able to help out,” he said. Wood knew he might not be able to get them back their bikes. “The likelihood of finding the bike was slim.” But, he did know a couple of selfless elves that might be able to help

“We say, that’s what we’re here for,” said Gene Provencher, who along with Dick Jenkins are known as “The Bike Guys.”

Don’t let the pink bike fool you, these veterans are tough, but they have a soft spot for community members in need, and they have a special talent when it comes to tinkering with big-wheeled toys. “Both of us started working on our trucks when we were younger, so we went from heavier equipment to lighter equipment,” said Provencher.

They started working together three years ago, teaming up with groups like Kiwanis and Casella to fix up old bikes and give them away, all for free. So far they have handed off over 200 bikes to people in the community. Hundreds of bikes in various shape sit in the city’s transportation garage on New York Avenue, where the pair work out of. When they hand them off, it’s no questions asked and no money needed. “A lot of times we have them all ready and they can see them,” said Provencher, “but if we don’t, we let them pick out one they want and we bring them in, fix them up, and give them a call when there ready.”

They had two perfect bikes for the Dubuque’s kids to replace the ones that were stolen They are fully decked out with sweet, sparkly tassels and super cool back pegs, saving Christmas for this family one wheel at a time. “It was just something I didn’t expect,” said Dubuque. “Absolutely, they went above and beyond and we are very appreciative.”

