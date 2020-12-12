Santa sends in a furry replacement to Manchester hotel

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite stay at home orders and partial shutdowns, Vermonters have been working diligently to keep spirits merry and bright this year.

As Elissa Borden learned this week, that involves four-legged Vermonters, too.

There’s a new employee at the Equinox Resort -- 4.5 year-old Cooper is the Chief Happiness Officer at the Manchester golf getaway.

“His job as the Chief Happiness Officer is to come in and greet our guests and make it feel a little more like home for everybody,” explains general manager Jay Sheldon.

This Instagram star belongs to Sheldon, but works hard at The Equinox, from saying hello to leading people on hikes.

“He can walk around and greet people and get attention, he’s the happiest dog in the world. He is 100% made to do this everyday,” says Sheldon.

And, as it turns out, he’s also Santa’s right paw man.

When the pandemic hit, the resort had to change some of their usual Christmas programming, like pictures with Santa. But that’s where Cooper comes in.

“To be honest, sitting on Santa’s lap is looking a little different this year. For us to be able to utilize our Chief Happiness Officer and still be able to brighten peoples day, it appeals to kids and adults as well. We’ve gotten some great feedback from it as well and it seems to be a big hit,” says Sheldon.

Santa Snaps with Cooper allows anyone, young or old, to come visit Santa Cooper and take some pictures. While Santa quarantines, Coop is filling in, and reporting back to Old Saint Nick.

WCAX asked Cooper about the make up of the naughty or nice list, but got no paw-ment.

“He is filling in very well for Santa, he knows that they’re working very hard and diligently up there and even being socially distant, and that everything is going to go just as planned this year for Christmas,” says Sheldon.

Santa Snaps with Cooper is scheduled for December 18 and 22. It costs $10, but the money goes to Second Chance Animal Center.

