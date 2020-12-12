Some showers on the way, mainly tonight, with pockets of freezing rain possible.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of today will actually be quiet, with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in late afternoon, and become more widespread overnight. Pockets of freezing rain are possible, mainly east of the Green Mountains, but widespread freezing rain is not expected. Use caution if you’re traveling this evening. A cold front will then come through Sunday, with a few morning showers changing to a few afternoon showers. Early highs in the 40s will cool into the 30s by late afternoon.

A second cold front will bring the chance for snow showers Monday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by the coldest air of the season so far for midweek. Tuesday will be fair, with highs in the mid 20s. Lows will be in the single digits and teens, with even a few spots possibly dipping below zero. A storm system is expected to stay to our south Wednesday and Thursday, though there’s a chance for snow showers in southern parts of our region. Wednesday will be quite cold, with highs only in the teens. We’ll be back into the low 20s Thursday. Friday will be pretty nice, though on the cold side with highs in the upper 20s.

