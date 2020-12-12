Advertisement

Some showers on the way, mainly tonight, with pockets of freezing rain possible.

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of today will actually be quiet, with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in late afternoon, and become more widespread overnight. Pockets of freezing rain are possible, mainly east of the Green Mountains, but widespread freezing rain is not expected. Use caution if you’re traveling this evening. A cold front will then come through Sunday, with a few morning showers changing to a few afternoon showers. Early highs in the 40s will cool into the 30s by late afternoon.

A second cold front will bring the chance for snow showers Monday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by the coldest air of the season so far for midweek. Tuesday will be fair, with highs in the mid 20s. Lows will be in the single digits and teens, with even a few spots possibly dipping below zero. A storm system is expected to stay to our south Wednesday and Thursday, though there’s a chance for snow showers in southern parts of our region. Wednesday will be quite cold, with highs only in the teens. We’ll be back into the low 20s Thursday. Friday will be pretty nice, though on the cold side with highs in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Vt. appears to have avoided Thanksgiving surge; Christmas up next
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
David Cooper, the producer of the afro-pop band A2VT stands on the shore of Lake Champlain...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits
Clint Casavant
Helicopter joins search for missing Essex man

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast
Evening Weather Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast