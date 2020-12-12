Sunset Drive-In is showing Christmas movies

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) -

For more than 70 years Sunset Drive-In has been operating and it’s never been open this late into December. The Owner, Peter Handy says it’s all to give people some normalcy back in their lives by watching movies.

“We’ve never been open this late in the season. I really feel we are a Christmas miracle” says, Peter Handy, owner of the Sunset Drive-In.

In a time when open movie theaters are hard to come by, the Sunset Drive-In is operating and celebrating, by showing some holiday classics.

“I mean we’re just thankful that we’re open and thankful that the patrons are coming and the weather is cooperating with us” says, Handy.

Owner, Peter Handy has gone the extra mile to keep everyone safe. Cars are spaced at least 14 feet apart and tickets are scanned through the box office window to avoid close contact.

Caleb Howe, an 8 year old was ready for a change. “I just really want to get a break from our house and we haven’t been anywhere in a long time so that’s why we are here.”

Other families are using the Drive-In as an opportunity to dress up and see their loved ones, despite cancelling their typical ugly sweater get together.

Sherry Miller, of East Montpelier came for the show and says, “We needed a little holiday happiness to be together in our unique ways, we brought some snacks that the movie reflects kind of, we got our Elf snacks we get to enjoy it even if we’re parked side by side.”

And the best gift for this business owner? Being there for the community.

“Seeing happy people seeing happy faces hearing people thanking us that we’re open.” says, Handy, Owner of Sunset Drive-In.

And as for the Drive-In’s future this Winter, Handy says that as long as Vermont weather cooperates and people still want to come out and see a film, he’ll keep the movies going.

