What to do Saturday, Dec. 12th

The tupper lake region is trying to brighten up this winter season with the Wild Center’s new outdoor winter program, Wild Lights.

They will have a dazzling display of lights coupled with winter activities. Such as an outdoor winter otter playard, winter-skeeball, and a snowball throwing range. You can also stroll through their winter walk, where you’ll be immersed into the music and lights.

Warming huts and fire pits will also be around to keep you warm while enjoying the winter season.

The Wild Lights program is included with a day-time Wild Center reservation. Their hours are from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Guests may also make Wild Lights-only reservations on Friday and Saturdays from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. If you are a Wild Center member Wild Lights-only reservations will be free. If you are not a member and only choose to make a reservation for the Wild Lights events it will be $10 for adults, and $5 for youth.

For more information on guidelines and reservations, refer to The Wild Center’s Visit page.

A winter holiday classic is coming to a radio and streaming device near you.

It’s a Wonderful Life has been adapted into A Radio Play, and will be broadcasted on Vermont Public Radio today at 3 p.m. And if you want to stream it you can do so, now through January 3rd from Northern Stage. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 per household.

For reservations can either call: (802) 296-7000, or check out Northern Stage’s website.

The Cadyville Fire Department will be hosting their the 4th Annual Cadyville Decorated Fire/EMS Parade Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

The parade will be familiar but the way we view it will be quite different. To accomodate for the pandemic, viewers are asked to watch from inside their own vehicles. The parade will begin at the Cadyville Recreation Park and finish on Rt. 3 to Church Rd.

The parade has been expanded this year to allow everyone to be able to spread out, enjoy the parade, and do so while being safe.

