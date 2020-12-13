Colleges Teams Ramping Back Up

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been 9 long months since the last college sporting event in our area, but after a false start in November, we are less than a week away. UVM women’s basketball and women’s hockey are both scheduled to begin their seasons at home next Saturday, with men’s hoops slated to follow at Lowell Monday and Tuesday. Both women’s hockey and men’s hoops scrimmaged Saturday.

So far there has been no announcement in regards to contests for the men’s hockey team, but with the Cats having already lost four weekend series with the postponement and other Hockey East teams also having scheduled bye weeks next weekend, they’re expected to play as well.

We are still waiting to see how the other area schools not named Middlebury or Dartmouth will proceed, but there has been talk of at least setting up in-state competition in the hockey ranks. We spoke with Norwich alumnus Tyler Piacentini earlier this week, and he thinks it’s important for the student athletes to have something to focus on even if they can’t play a normal schedule.

“I mean you can scrimmage or practice against each other every day, but I think just playing against other teams, just to do it, keep the kids busy and keep them ready also for next year and the future,” Piacentini said. “And I think just kind of also for mental health, just making sure that they’re staying busy and they have something to do, not just staying in Northfield and staying on campus. At least if they’re playing these teams they could get away for a little bit, just kinda get their mind off of school, you know for a couple hours. Get their mind off being in the same location for a couple hours. So I think it’s very important and if they can pull it off, that’s great. Just keep the kids busy and stuff.”

