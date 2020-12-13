Advertisement

Colleges Teams Ramping Back Up

UVM teams scheduled to start seasons next weekend, D3 hockey teams exploring in-state schedule
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been 9 long months since the last college sporting event in our area, but after a false start in November, we are less than a week away. UVM women’s basketball and women’s hockey are both scheduled to begin their seasons at home next Saturday, with men’s hoops slated to follow at Lowell Monday and Tuesday. Both women’s hockey and men’s hoops scrimmaged Saturday.

So far there has been no announcement in regards to contests for the men’s hockey team, but with the Cats having already lost four weekend series with the postponement and other Hockey East teams also having scheduled bye weeks next weekend, they’re expected to play as well.

We are still waiting to see how the other area schools not named Middlebury or Dartmouth will proceed, but there has been talk of at least setting up in-state competition in the hockey ranks. We spoke with Norwich alumnus Tyler Piacentini earlier this week, and he thinks it’s important for the student athletes to have something to focus on even if they can’t play a normal schedule.

“I mean you can scrimmage or practice against each other every day, but I think just playing against other teams, just to do it, keep the kids busy and keep them ready also for next year and the future,” Piacentini said. “And I think just kind of also for mental health, just making sure that they’re staying busy and they have something to do, not just staying in Northfield and staying on campus. At least if they’re playing these teams they could get away for a little bit, just kinda get their mind off of school, you know for a couple hours. Get their mind off being in the same location for a couple hours. So I think it’s very important and if they can pull it off, that’s great. Just keep the kids busy and stuff.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found
The last chance to claim Extended Benefits is Saturday, Dec. 19.
No more unemployment benefits for Vermonters
File photo
Facing defunding mandate, Burlington Police say they must eliminate midnight shift
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
This is not the first time this year Burlington city leaders have been targeted at their homes.
Vandals target Burlington city councilors

Latest News

First UVM alumnus to suit up for NBA team in almost a decade
Lamb Dresses for Pistons
Norwich alumnus sees similarities between SPHL season and his alma mater’s plan
Piacentini Prepares for Fourth Pro Season
The first Vermont Frost Heaves head coach led Nigeria to the Olympics and now hopes to do the...
From Cabot to the World: Will Voigt’s Basketball Journey
Will Voigt was the first head coach of Vermont’s pro basketball franchise, leading team to...
Voigt looks back at time with Frost Heaves