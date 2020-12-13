Essex toy drive-thru receives at least a thousand donations

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - For the sixth year in a row, an Essex man is making sure local kids have toys under their tree. But this year, Troy Austin of Troy’s Toys accepted donations drive-thru style.

More than 370 cars participated Saturday, passing through a line of lit up vehicles like cement trucks, fire trucks, and even Mr. And Mrs. Claus’s sleigh! When people reached the end of the display, they dropped off donations.

“It’s truly an amazing feeling to see a ton of support for a great cause like this to give kids Christmas gifts underneath a Christmas tree on Christmas morning,” said Austin.

Austin will distribute the toys before the holidays. He says he plans to make next year’s event an even bigger success.

