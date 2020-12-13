I-93 wrong way driver arrested

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman is scheduled to appear in court on December 21 after driving the wrong way on the highway.

According to Vermont State Police, 51 year-old Ann Duffy was driving north in the southbound lanes on I-93 on Saturday night just after 9 p.m.

Troopers got the operator to stop the vehicle and determined Duffy was driving under the influence around mile marker 10 in Saint Johnsbury.

Duffy was arrested for DUI Refusal and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.

