Advertisement

I-93 wrong way driver arrested

New hampshire woman arrested after driving north on a southbound lane
New hampshire woman arrested after driving north on a southbound lane(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman is scheduled to appear in court on December 21 after driving the wrong way on the highway.

According to Vermont State Police, 51 year-old Ann Duffy was driving north in the southbound lanes on I-93 on Saturday night just after 9 p.m.

Troopers got the operator to stop the vehicle and determined Duffy was driving under the influence around mile marker 10 in Saint Johnsbury.

Duffy was arrested for DUI Refusal and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found
File photo
Facing defunding mandate, Burlington Police say they must eliminate midnight shift
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
Governor Phil Scott/File
Vt. appears to have avoided Thanksgiving surge; Christmas up next
Sunset Drive-In
A Local Drive-In playing the Christmas classics

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 14th
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 14th
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 14th
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 14th
Fun things to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, Dec. 13th
Authorities say they believe it's an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general...
Police investigating apparent homicide in Randolph