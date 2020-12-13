Lamb Dresses for Pistons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the long list of great players that have come through the program, no UVM men’s basketball alumnus has ever played in an NBA game. That may be about to change soon.

The Detroit Pistons opened their preseason schedule on Friday night, and recent Catamount grad Anthony Lamb was in uniform. That’s the first time a former Cat has dressed for an NBA game since Marqus Blakely did so with Houston back in 2011.

Lamb on an exhibit 10 contract with Detroit, so he is taking part in the team’s training camp and should he be waived, he’d receive a bonus of up to $50,000 if he spends the next 60 days with the team’s G-League affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Lamb did not come off the bench in Friday’s game, so UVM is still waiting for its first appearance. It might come Sunday night as the Pistons play their second preseason game against the New York Knicks.

