Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 14th

Looking ahead to this Monday, December 14th is the meeting of Presidential Electors. Secretary of State Jim Condos will be holding a meeting of Vermont’s three Electors of the President and Vice President. This will take place at 10 a.m. in the State House.

In this meeting the electors will take their oaths of office, cast their officials ballots for the president and Vice president of the United states, then they will complete a Certificate of Vote.

The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube via ORCA Media.

Also happening this Monday is the last day of the season for the Hammond Cove & West Mountain Shooting Ranges. After the 14th the range will be closed for the winter season according the Vermont Depart of fish and wildlife.

For more information on Vermont shooting ranges you can check out the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

Taking a look ahead to this Tuesday is the public meeting for New York state’s Climate Action Council.

The objective of the council’s meeting is to continue its work on a statewide plan to guide New York State toward its nation-leading climate goals. This meeting will take place virtually, Dec. 15th from 2-5 p.m. You can join the meeting via Webex. This meeting will also be recorded and posted on the Climate Act website within three days, or as soon as practicable. The event info will be at the end of the article.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Snowmobile trails open for the season.

A favorite outdoor winter activity in the northeast. And like many local businesses said this summer, outdoor recreation is on the rise due to the pandemic. And experts say they don’t expect for that trend to change. The pandemic has confined us to our household over the last several months, outdoor activities have been a common outlet. And with snowmobile trails opening soon it gives vermonters another fun thing to do outdoors.

