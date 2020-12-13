Advertisement

Missing elderly Essex man found dead

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An elderly man from Essex Junction, who went missing for almost a week, has been found dead.

Vermont State Police and Essex Police say Clinton Casavant, 89, was found dead inside his vehicle around 9:45 Saturday morning in Woodbury.

Police say a passerby discovered Casavant’s car in a rugged area, about a quarter mile from County Road.

Members of the Vermont State Police, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, responded to the scene to begin a death investigation.

Police say Casavant’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

WCAX News met up with Casavant’s family Saturday morning before Casavant was found. His daughters— Debbie Casavant, Cindy Gillespie and Denise Morse— and his son-in-law Brad Morse, read a statement from Ellie Casavant, Clinton’s wife of 64 years.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support from our community near and far. We are so very grateful for the countless hours that have been put into helping to locate Clint. We ask for your continued help, love, and prayers. Thank you all,” the letter reads.

“I mean, it has touched my mother,” Denise Morse said.

The family also posted on Facebook and continued to thank their family, friends, and community for their efforts and genuine concern for Casavant.

They thanked the community through a statement from Essex Police. It reads: “The Family of Clinton Casavant and the Essex Police Department would like to thank the public for the overwhelming support that the community showed during this tragic time.”

Police say Casavant’s body is at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

