New art installation aims to make Middlebury businesses soar

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Those walking through downtown Middlebury can soon check out some new artwork. That’s thanks to a new project lifting people up and helping businesses soar. Channel 3′s Katharine Huntley has more on the Find Your Wings art installation.

The community-led public art project is hoping to have local artists design five to 10 sets of wings that will be displayed in greenspaces in town for the next two years.

“It’s not just about installing art downtown and having people come visit. It’s about everyone feeling like they’re a part of something,” said creative director Ashley Betton.

Right now, Middlebury finds itself at a crossroads of the pandemic and a lengthy construction project. Betton says she hopes the wings will draw people downtown and also remind citizens how artists can brighten a community during dark times.

“If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that art and artists should be valued as essential in devastating times like these,” Betton said.

With COVID-19′s economic hit, another woman who just wrapped up her own art project, says the installations will give Middlebury businesses a boost.

“We also find that public art is a really important economic driver in the face of COVID and construction, which really hindered foot traffic. Downtown brought people out, and those people on their journey often pop into a shop or get a takeout lunch,” said Lisa Mitchell of Town Hall Theater.

One artist who’s already been selected is Alexa Herrera Condry. She grew up in Middlebury and says she cant wait to see her work displayed in her home town.

Middlebury residents say they’re looking forward to the finished product.

“It just makes me feel good there’s a lot of town effort. A lot of town people really care about the communities and care about the projects going on, and it just feels good, and it just feels like Middlebury is really stronger together,” said Ken Levine of Middlebury.

Artist submissions are due by Feb. 1, and the group hopes to have all the installations up by July.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.