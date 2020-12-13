Advertisement

No more unemployment benefits for Vermonters

The last chance to claim Extended Benefits is Saturday, Dec. 19.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Department of Labor is ending the state’s federally-funded extended unemployment benefits program.

Vermont’s labor department got news of the decision Friday night. The federal government says Vermont’s official unemployed population has dropped below the threshold for Extended Benefits. The last chance to claim benefits is Saturday, Dec. 19.

Vermont becomes one of more than two dozen states that have seen Extended Benefits end in the past few months.

Vermont Labor Department Commissioner Michael Harrington says he is, “Extremely disappointed that the federal government has refused to recognize the real and distinct humanitarian crisis that this pandemic has created and instead is choosing to use outdated methodology resulting in benefits being cut for struggling Vermonters.”

“Thousands of families are relying on these benefits to simply survive and the Scott Administration has been calling for the federal government and Congress to act to prevent this inevitability for weeks. We will continue to push for federal action and flexibility so states can continue providing the necessary support for families,” Harrington said.

