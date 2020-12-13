Advertisement

N.Y. man shot by police now in jail facing multiple charges

State police troopers Shannon Saunders and David Rogers shot Kevin Doherty multiple times after...
State police troopers Shannon Saunders and David Rogers shot Kevin Doherty multiple times after he fired a handgun at them from a window.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York man who police shot last weekend is now in jail facing a number of charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Police say Kevin Doherty, 34, of Schuyler Falls was released from Albany Medical Center Friday.

State police troopers Shannon Saunders and David Rogers shot Doherty multiple times after he fired a handgun at them from a window. It happened on Rabideau Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. Earlier that day, Doherty is accused of chocking a woman in the presence of a 10-year-old child. That’s why police were at the home.

Doherty is charged with two counts each of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer 1st degree and Menacing of a Police Officer, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree. He’s also charged with Criminal Contempt 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

Doherty is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Schuyler Falls Court on Dec. 17.

Related Stories:

1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Vt. appears to have avoided Thanksgiving surge; Christmas up next
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found
File photo
Facing defunding mandate, Burlington Police say they must eliminate midnight shift

Latest News

Sunset Drive-In
A Local Drive-In playing the Christmas classics
This is not the first time this year Burlington city leaders have been targeted at their homes.
Vandals target Burlington city councilors
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found