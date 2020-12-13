N.Y. man shot by police now in jail facing multiple charges

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York man who police shot last weekend is now in jail facing a number of charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Police say Kevin Doherty, 34, of Schuyler Falls was released from Albany Medical Center Friday.

State police troopers Shannon Saunders and David Rogers shot Doherty multiple times after he fired a handgun at them from a window. It happened on Rabideau Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. Earlier that day, Doherty is accused of chocking a woman in the presence of a 10-year-old child. That’s why police were at the home.

Doherty is charged with two counts each of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer 1st degree and Menacing of a Police Officer, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree. He’s also charged with Criminal Contempt 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

Doherty is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Schuyler Falls Court on Dec. 17.

