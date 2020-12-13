Police investigating apparent homicide in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they are investigating what appears to be a homicide in Randolph.

At around 4:21 p.m. on December 12, the Orange County Sheriff’s office was notified of a stabbing at a Park Street home by a passerby.

According to police, first responders found an injured 44 year-old man at the home. He was transported to Gifford Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Both the victim and the woman taken into custody have not been named at this time.

Though the investigation is in the early stages, police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, as well as the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting.

Anyone with information that may surround the case is urged to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

