Advertisement

Police investigating apparent homicide in Randolph

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they are investigating what appears to be a homicide in Randolph.

At around 4:21 p.m. on December 12, the Orange County Sheriff’s office was notified of a stabbing at a Park Street home by a passerby.

According to police, first responders found an injured 44 year-old man at the home. He was transported to Gifford Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Both the victim and the woman taken into custody have not been named at this time.

Though the investigation is in the early stages, police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, as well as the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting.

Anyone with information that may surround the case is urged to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found
File photo
Facing defunding mandate, Burlington Police say they must eliminate midnight shift
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
Governor Phil Scott/File
Vt. appears to have avoided Thanksgiving surge; Christmas up next
Sunset Drive-In
A Local Drive-In playing the Christmas classics

Latest News

The last chance to claim Extended Benefits is Saturday, Dec. 19.
No more unemployment benefits for Vermonters
Hundreds of cars participated in Troy's Toy Drive-thru Saturday.
Essex toy drive-thru receives at least a thousand donations
Artist submissions are due by Feb. 1, and the group hopes to have all the installations up by...
New art installation aims to make Middlebury businesses soar
State police troopers Shannon Saunders and David Rogers shot Kevin Doherty multiple times after...
N.Y. man shot by police now in jail facing multiple charges