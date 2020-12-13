Vandals target Burlington city councilors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors are speaking out after overnight vandalism at some council members’ homes.

Two democratic Burlington city councilors woke up Saturday morning to a tombstone in their driveway. It was spray painted with red paint and said, “Here lies progress,” in white lettering.

No word on who is responsible.

This is not the first time the councilors have been targeted. Earlier this fall, protesters of the Battery Park Movement marched to a councilors’ home late at night and protested outside.

City councilors and mayoral candidates Max Tracy and Ali Dieng say these intimidation tactics must stop.

“The solution to me is for the protesters to really think about their actions and how it affects the children of the elected officials, how it affects their neighbors, and also they need to think about if this is constructive, if this is helping them at all,” Dieng said. “Protesting, vandalism is not the right thing we need to do in this community.”

“I do think that this crosses a line and that people need to respect councilors’ privacy and I don’t think this is an appropriate step forward for people to have taken,” Tracy said.

Tracy, who is the city council president, is also encouraging everyone to reach out to councilors by phone, email, or through public forum at city council meetings. He says those are the places councilors can best hear their constituents and and work with them.

