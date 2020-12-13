Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Dec. 13th

By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh is hosting the last day of their winter clothing drive. They’re looking for new and gently used hats, scarves, socks, and mittens. As well as child-sized 3 through 14 coats and child-sized 12 through adult-sized 8 boots.

If you have extra gear and want to donate them to a good cause you can drop them off at 4 Palmer St. in Plattsburgh.

For more information you can check out their event page.

If you want to dive into the holiday spirit there will be a Hanukkah parade that you can join from the comfort of your car. You can even reserve an LED window menorah, shine-a-light flag, or a car magnet to participate. Everyone who wants to take part in the festivities will meet at the Chabad center and parade through the streets. The intent is to spread light, music, and cheer.

The parade will start at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday, and it’s free to join. To register or learn more check out their website.

And Another parade opportunity is happening this Sunday evening in Rouses Point, New York.

The Rouses Point fire department will decorate their engines and parade the lights though the streets. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will also be free. The parade will begin at the Village of Rouses Point Boat Launch and carry on through, spreading joy and excitement. There will even be an appearance of Santa Claus.

To learn more check out their event page.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

