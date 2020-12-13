YCQM: Dec. 13, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me, hospice workers helping facilities short on staff and people dying of Covid-19.

Also, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York are part of a massive lawsuit against Facebook. Legal expert Jared Carter discusses the allegations, what this could mean for the social media giant’s competition and you.

And our conversation with Montpelier’s leading ladies continues. Incoming house speaker Jill Krowinski lays out her legislative priorities.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.