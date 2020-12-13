BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will come through today with just a few showers, mainly through midday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Early highs in the 40s to near 50 will fall through the 40s and 30s during the afternoon. Most of Monday will be quiet, then a second cold front will arrive just in time for the evening commute. A round of snow showers is expected along that, with the slight chance for a squall. A quick inch or so of accumulation is possible, so the roads may become slick. Any snow showers will end overnight.

The coldest air of the season (so far) will arrive for the middle of the week. In spite of lots of sun for Tuesday, highs will only be in the low 20s, with overnight lows dipping below zero in spots. Wednesday will be the coldest day, with highs only in the teens. We’re watching what looks to be a significant storm to our south Wednesday night and Thursday. Right now, models are keeping it well to our south, with perhaps just some snow showers south on Thursday, but if it treks farther north, we could be in for more significant snow. Stay tuned. Dry weather is expected for Friday and Saturday, with warming temperatures.

