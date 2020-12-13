Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers are likely into early Sunday morning, with pockets of freezing possible, mainly east of the Green Mountains. Use caution if you have travel plans. The best chance for freezing rain will be Northern New Hampshire, with a light glaze possible. A cold front will then move through Sunday, with just a few morning showers, ending as a few afternoon snow showers. Early highs in the upper 40s will fall into the 30s during the afternoon. A second cold front will come through Monday, mainly late, with the chance for snow showers. This will be followed by even colder temperatures.

The coldest air of the season (so far) will move in for midweek. Expect some sun on Tuesday, with highs only in the 20s, and lows in the single digits. The colder valleys may drop below zero. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the teens.

A significant storm system may clip southern areas with snow showers on Thursday, but models are keeping the brunt of it well to our south. We’ll keep an eye on it. Dry weather is expected for Friday and Saturday, with a slight warming trend.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Vt. appears to have avoided Thanksgiving surge; Christmas up next
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
Clint Casavant
Helicopter joins search for missing Essex man
David Cooper, the producer of the afro-pop band A2VT stands on the shore of Lake Champlain...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up
Some showers on the way, mainly tonight, with pockets of freezing rain possible.
Dave has the full forecast coming up
Morning weather webcast
Evening Weather Forecast
Evening Weather Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast