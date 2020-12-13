BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers are likely into early Sunday morning, with pockets of freezing possible, mainly east of the Green Mountains. Use caution if you have travel plans. The best chance for freezing rain will be Northern New Hampshire, with a light glaze possible. A cold front will then move through Sunday, with just a few morning showers, ending as a few afternoon snow showers. Early highs in the upper 40s will fall into the 30s during the afternoon. A second cold front will come through Monday, mainly late, with the chance for snow showers. This will be followed by even colder temperatures.

The coldest air of the season (so far) will move in for midweek. Expect some sun on Tuesday, with highs only in the 20s, and lows in the single digits. The colder valleys may drop below zero. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the teens.

A significant storm system may clip southern areas with snow showers on Thursday, but models are keeping the brunt of it well to our south. We’ll keep an eye on it. Dry weather is expected for Friday and Saturday, with a slight warming trend.

