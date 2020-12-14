1st vaccine shipment goes to UVM Medical Center, state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont received the first installment of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, which will be distributed to hospitals through the state.

Vermont received 1,950 doses, the first part of a weekly 5,850-dose shipment expected through December.

The University of Vermont Medical Center and the state each received 975 doses Monday. On Tuesday, the Health Department will receive an additional 1,950 doses, and another 1,950 doses will ship later this week directly to pharmacies that have contracted with the federal government to administer vaccines at long-term care facilities.

“This is an important milestone and an essential step toward defeating a virus that’s devastated families and businesses throughout Vermont and around the globe,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “There is no better, safer or faster way to defeat this virus and work to rebuild our economy than a successful effort to make vaccines available to every single Vermonter.”

Those receiving the doses include high-risk health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

