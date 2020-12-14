Burlington school district moves some students remote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington school district classes and school buildings will be remote learning Monday, after six more COVID-19 positive cases over the weekend.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says there are two cases at Flynn Elementary School, one at the Seahorse Engagement Center, one at Edmunds Elementary, and two more at Edmunds Middle School.

Here’s the plan:

Flynn Elementary School, Edmunds Elementary and the Seahorse Engagement Center will only be moving to remote learning for certain affected classes. Edmunds Middle School is closing for remote learning Monday and Tuesday because of staffing challenges and safety precautions.

Flanagan says these cases are spreading outside the community, not inside the schools.

“I know this is a very difficult message to receive and as someone with children in BSD schools, I know how it feels to hear of these cases and closures. As we work through this together, I want to reiterate that the VDOH reminded me and others on our calls this week that schools in Vermont have not been large spreaders of COVID-19,” said Flanagan. “We have excellent safety protocols in place and we will continue to take all precautions necessary to keep the entire community safe. Thank you for everything you are doing to stay safe as well - wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding gatherings or travel, and staying home when sick.

