Community, restaurant help each other stay afloat during tough times

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has been hard enough on restaurant owners like Todd Noel. But things got tougher the day before Thanksgiving when the pizzeria owner lost his family’s house in a fire.

“I thought my son was in there,” said Todd Noel, the co-owner of Papa Noel Pizzeria.

His son made it out in time, but the house was a total loss.

The fire started in the wood stove.

“Other than that, the fire marshal had told us the chimney was really clean, and that when he figured it must have been something that was left behind in the elbow,” co-owner Chantal Noel said.

While this was a traumatic experience for the Noel family, they say they are fortunate their son is alive and they have support from the community.

“We’re very lucky,” Chantal said.

“It’s just I’m really thankful,” Todd said.

The owners say they have received an outpouring of support, whether it’s clothing or food donations from the community, and they couldn’t be more grateful.

Will Manahan works next door. He and his co-workers are frequent customers. They reached out shortly after hearing about the fire to see if there was anything the Noels needed.

“We learned that they lost everything in the fire, so obviously, we, working next door and knowing them personally, wanted to do what we could to help,” Manahan said.

“Everyone’s got problems and everyone still needs things basic things in life,” Todd Noel said.

The family is still in need but say they want to give back to the community that has given them so much support.

The clothes they got that don’t fit, he’s paying them forward and donating them again.

“Just Facebook me, just message me,” Todd said.

And if you need food, stop by the restaurant. The Noels want to make sure that nobody in the community goes hungry.

“If anyone comes in here and says they’re hungry, I’m going to give them... like a personal pan pizza, one topping,” Todd said.

With a little help from their neighbors, the family says they’re ready to rebuild their home and their lives.

