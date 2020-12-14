Crash closes I-91 North and Southbound lanes for several hours

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a car crash has shut down all of Interstate 91 between exits three and four.

Vermont State Police are on scene but are not releasing any further details at this time. Viewers tell us both north and southbound lanes are backed up.

Vermont Alert says the closure is expected to last for several hours.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.