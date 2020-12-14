Advertisement

Does Vermont really need more investment in child care?

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the pandemic, Vermont created more than 1,100 new child care spaces this past year.

The state of Vermont and the child care advocacy group Let’s Grow Kids say $2.3M in grants have been awarded this year to help create 1,155 new child care spaces.

Of the 76 grants that were awarded statewide, some of that went to existing programs looking to expand or keep from dropping in quality. Others were brand new spaces.

But we have heard from some programs that told us they can’t fill all their spots, most citing the pandemic.

We asked Let’s Grow Kids if those new spaces were needed.

“We need those and so much more. The pandemic is an absolutely challenging moment for all of us, and it’s really changed child care. But it’s a temporary situation,” said Aly Richards, the CEO of Let’s Grow Kids.

Let’s Grow Kids says COVID-19 exposed the inadequacies of the current child care system and now is the time to act to fix it.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Aly Richards.

