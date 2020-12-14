Advertisement

Domestic violence homicide suspect in jail

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - The woman suspected of killing a man in Randolph is behind bars.

Police say they’ve arrested Victoria Griffin, 29, on suspicion of second-degree murder. They say Griffin stabbed and killed Concepcion Cruz, 44, Saturday night.

Cruz and Griffin were in a relationship and lived in the Park Street home together where it happened. Four children related to Cruz and Griffin between the ages of 12 and 16 were there when the stabbing took place. They didn’t get hurt, and relatives are taking care of them.

“Unfortunately, this is another domestic violence homicide. We’ve had 13 homicides this year, and I think out of the 13, seven of those are domestic violence related,” said Vermont State Police Capt. Scott Dunlap.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of Cruz’s death was a stab wound to the upper torso. They ruled the manner of death homicide.

Griffin is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

