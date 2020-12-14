Advertisement

Findings of investigation into St. Joseph’s Orphanage to be released

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of an investigation into allegations of abuse and murder at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington are due to be released on Monday.

A task force launched by Attorney General T.J. Donovan and the city of Burlington led the investigation.

The task force’s findings will be released at 1 p.m.

The orphanage closed nearly 50 years ago and has since been the focus of multiple accusations.

