Findings of investigation into St. Joseph’s Orphanage to be released

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of an investigation into allegations of abuse and murder at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington are due to be released on Monday.

A task force launched by Attorney General T.J. Donovan and the city of Burlington led the investigation.

The task force’s findings will be released at 1 p.m.

The orphanage closed nearly 50 years ago and has since been the focus of multiple accusations.

Related Stories:

Diocese releases report on investigation into priest abuse

Catholic Diocese of Burlington releases names of priests in church investigation

Can redevelopment finally purge an old orphanage’s demons?

Horrific allegations of abuse at Burlington orphanage

Task force to investigate orphanage abuse

New task force to investigate claims of abuse, murder at Vt. orphanage

1st meeting of task force investigating former Vt. orphanage

Priest, orphanage allegations trigger trauma for abuse victims

Burlington bishop waives nondisclosure agreements signed with church

Burlington diocese to conduct internal investigation on abuse of minors

Woman shares stories of horrific abuse at Vermont orphanage

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.