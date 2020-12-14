Advertisement

Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president is accusing the Democratic governor of sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan tweeted Sunday that she was sexually harassed by Cuomo “for years.”

Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018. She served first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development.

Cuomo’s press secretary Caitlin Girouard says there is “simply no truth to these claims.”

Boylan did not provide details of the alleged harassment and didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

