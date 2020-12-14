Advertisement

Front-line nurse first in New York to get COVID-19 vaccine

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A critical care nurse who has treated COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine Monday as part of a campaign to inoculate front-line health care workers.

Onlookers applauded after a doctor gave Sandra Lindsay the injection at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it the first shot given in the state’s vaccination effort.

Hospital workers began unloading frozen vials of COVID-19 vaccine nationwide Monday.

