Health workers tell Hassan they face staff, funding shortages

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - During a virtual roundtable on Monday with long-term care facility staff, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan heard from workers about the challenges they’re facing.

One issue experienced by facilities around the Granite State-- a shortage of staff.

Laura Mills, the administrator at the Coos County Nursing Hospital, told Hassan that community colleges need support to keep their nursing programs going to fill the pipeline with qualified health care workers.

Mills said partially because of their location they have a tough time finding qualified workers, and the pandemic only made things worse.

“Staffing was an issue before this happened and when we were at the height of it, I had staff sleeping here upstairs in the classroom. I had staff doing double shifts to make sure we got through and administrative nurses were pulling shifts on the floor,” Mills said.

“Staffing was challenging for us before COVID. It became-- I can’t even describe how much worse,” said Luanna Rogers of St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Rogers says the costs associated with PPE and testing are high and emergency funding is running out at the end of the year.

In communities where the virus is prevalent, testing is mandatory at long-term care facilities, but Rogers is concerned about how to pay for that testing in the long term.

“I don’t know of any provider who’s not worried about their survivability at this point,” Rogers said. “We are blessed in New Hampshire as well with the emergency services unit that I can order some PPE and get it. That’s been wonderful, but what happens when that disappears? It’s-- it’s financially a struggle for every provider. Just -- you don’t know.”

