Advertisement

‘I don’t want to die’: Surfer, 20, survives shark attack off Oregon coast

By KATU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:11 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) - A 20-year-old surfer from Oregon spent several days recovering in the hospital after a shark attacked while he was catching waves with his friends.

Surviving was the only thought on 20-year-old Cole Herrington’s mind as he tried to out-paddle a shark Dec. 6 near Seaside, Oregon. The surfer and friends had been catching waves when suddenly, the shark struck from behind.

“I was trying to fight for my life and make sure I got back to the shore,” he said. “I was just kind of looking to the sky and asking God to save my life and saying, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

The shark latched onto Herrington’s leg, its razor-sharp teeth ripping deep through the booties he’d purchased earlier that day and striking his shin. He managed to make his way back to the rocks, where friends and others nearby jumped into action to try and stop the bleeding.

Herrington spent several days in the hospital and had at least two surgeries. He will need physical therapy and will likely be stuck in bed for a while, but the surfer says he’ll be back on a board as soon as possible.

It’s believed the shark that attacked Herrington was a great white.

Copyright 2020 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found dead
The last chance to claim Extended Benefits is Saturday, Dec. 19.
Extended unemployment benefits for Vermonters runs out
Authorities say they believe it's an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general...
Police investigating apparent homicide in Randolph
Interstate I-91 between Exits 3 and 4 reopened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Multi-car wrong-way crash hurts several, shuts down I-91
This is not the first time this year Burlington city leaders have been targeted at their homes.
Vandals target Burlington city councilors

Latest News

It’s believed the shark that attacked the surfer was a great white.
Surfer bitten in leg during shark attack off Ore. coast
Essex Cinemas is one of the only theaters people can come to see a movie indoors. The business...
Local cinemas struggling to fill seats hope blockbuster films will help
Local cinemas struggling to fill seats hope blockbuster films will help
Local cinemas struggling to fill seats hope blockbuster films will help
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign