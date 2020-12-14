Local cinemas struggling to fill seats hope blockbuster films will help

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID-19 continues to take its toll on a wide swath of businesses, the big screen is taking a big hit. Channel 3′s Katharine Huntley learns how local cinemas are weathering the storm.

Essex Cinemas is one of the only theaters people can come to see a movie indoors, but the general manager says they are down to two days a week because they are seeing about 10 percent of the business that they normally would be seeing.

“Our plan is to stay open as long as we can as long as we can handle it,” said General Manager Eric Reynolds.

Reynolds says the theater is struggling to fill seats. Warner Brothers recently announced it’s releasing new movies like Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters throughout the holidays, but it’s also making films available through streaming services like HBO Max. Reynolds says despite this, he still thinks people will want to see the action in person on Christmas Day.

“We expect that the numbers for a Christmas blockbuster will be down this year, but we anticipate that it will go up as far as attendance goes for what we’ve been showing so far,” Reynolds said.

Regardless of the enormous hit the theater has endured during the pandemic, Reynolds is still optimistic about turnout to next year’s showings.

“We are trying to get there, but we feel like there is a future for cinemas, and we are just trying to hold on until we can get to the future,” Reynolds said.

Essex Cinemas is also selling to-go movie snacks to make some extra money and give people who don’t want to sit in a theater a similar experience from the comfort of their couch.

“It’s really important to support our local businesses, especially the movie theaters. We want them here after the pandemic. You can sit there and have your movie fun at home and still help them to stay working and keep their employees employed. They’ve been doing this as a service during the pandemic, and it’s great to have buttered popcorn straight at your house,” said Michelle Gagne of Williston.

Over the weekend, a steady stream of people seeing showings in person say they still prefer the real thing.

“I just like seeing movies on the big screen,” said Aaron Hutchinson of Randolph. “The atmosphere -- it’s something different -- and it’s cold out, and it was dark and dreary out, and we wanted to see something different,” added Michelle Stanley of St. Albans.

Reynolds says he’s excited for all the blockbuster movies that are now slated to come out in 2021, and he can’t wait to once again see a full theater when it’s safe.

