Massachusetts man faces charges in Vermont wrong-way crash

A crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 left several people injured.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man will be arraigned Monday in a wrong-way crash in Vermont that injured multiple people.

Bernard McDonald, 65, of Westboro, Massachusetts, faces charges including excessive speed, gross negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident and attempting to elude.

The incident happened Sunday on Interstate 91 in Dummerston at about 5:45 p.m.

Police say they got a call about a pickup truck going south in the northbound lanes.

A state trooper tried to stop the driver and was sideswiped.

Police say the pickup then hit a van head-on, which caused the van to hit another car. Two other cars drove off the road to avoid being hit.

McDonald, the suspected wrong-way driver, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, as well as three out of the four people in the van. A fourth person was airlifted but police say that person is in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, including the role impairment may have played in the crash. Police ask any witnesses to call them at 802-722-4600.

McDonald is due to be arraigned via video on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Interstate I-91 between Exits 3 and 4 reopened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Multicar wrong-way crash injures several, shuts down I-91
