Meals on Wheels serving those in need

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Programs like 3 Squares Vermont are the backbone of access to good food for Vermonters in need according to Deputy commissioner of Economic Services for DCF.

“Food insecurity increases with economic insecurity. So right now, things are, we are seeing a little rise in caseloads at this point.” Says Tyo.

Thirty nine thousand households are currently getting help through DCF, and Tyo says half of them are older or disabled Vermonters. But other programs are working in tandem with three squares.

Chris Moldovan with Age Well Vermont says they have seen a 10% rise in individuals needing home delivered meals through Meals on Wheels.

Moldovan says 70% of people getting help through Meals on Wheels are at high risk of not knowing where there next meal will come from. And more people have needed food dropped off during the pandemic -- as more people self isolate.

Programs like 3 squares can cover the bulk of food, while Meals on Wheels handles one to two meals a day. But they are doing more than just delivering food.

“The safety check, making sure they are okay, making sure they are doing fine, making sure they have what they need, that they have heat, making sure nothing has changed health wise is very very important.” says Moldovan.

Meals on Wheels is made up of selfless volunteers, and even as some dropped out to isolate themselves and lower their risk of contracting Covid-19, new faces hopped in the drivers seat to fill the need.”

Moldovan says “Meals on wheels is an opportunity for someone to come to the door, again in a socially distanced manner, keeping the volunteers safe and keeping the client safe so they don’t have a high risk for spreading the virus.”

Age Well Vermont Back up is always needed, so they are constantly looking for and training new volunteers, for both meals on wheels as well as volunteer grocery shoppers through programs like the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, so all aging Vermonters are covered.

