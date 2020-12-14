Advertisement

Menorah lighting on the move

By Erin Brown
Dec. 13, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual menorah lighting to mark the start of Hanukkah could not be held in Burlington this year due to the pandemic, so members of the Jewish community found a different way to commemorate the holiday.

About 100 people from Chabad Vermont gathered early Sunday evening for a car parade. Burlington Police escorted the cars across the Queen City. Each car was decorated with a “Happy Hanukkah” flag or a plastic, light-up menorah.

Eliyahu Junik, one of the rabbis of the synagogue, says the celebration was symbolic.

“Hanukkah is about perseverance, about the fact that the Jewish people fought back against the Greeks to kindle the menorah, to celebrate Judaism the way we feel was right in Jerusalem and we feel we’re pretty much doing the same thing. Not letting things get in our way and rather stay committed to celebration throughout this tiring times,” said Junik.

Chabad is also hosting a virtual raffle draw and concert this Thursday.

