MiVT: Insane Fire Pits

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - These fire pits are nothing short of insane.

That’s why they’re called Insane Fire Pits -- a company born in a year of insanity.

Liam Fracht-Monroe is a partner in an event marketing company.

“We do design and production of global events, but in 2020 there’s less of those,” he said.

So when travel stopped at the beginning of the year, he wanted to make his stay at home experience a little warmer.

“I wanted to spend time outside, we were stuck in the house. And I wanted a fire pit. So I went online, I started looking around, I couldn’t find anything that really spoke to me,” he said.” And I said you know, I bet I could just design something that’s better.”

And he did.

With no background in fire pit making, Liam pieced together the work of CAD designers and his welding experience to create a fire pit that’s “Anything but Standard.”

“We have upwards of 75 different designs on the website that people can choose from, but the very first design on there is let us design one for you. So a lot of people come to us and say we want the family design that you have, that’s really great, but here’s what our family looks like, can you do that,” he explained.

Fracht-Monroe and his design partners can do just about anything.

Wood-fired or propane-fueled, grill grates and stainless steel, these fire pits are highly customizable and highly popular.

They’ve shipped to Florida, Georgia, Oregon and all over Vermont, of course, with orders coming mostly from word of mouth.

“We’ve done a little bit on Instagram, but really word of mouth is what’s been driving the sales at this point. Haven’t spent a ton on marketing and the parts that I have spent on, to be honest, the word of mouth is driving a lot more of the sales,” he said.

It’s no surprise that these conversation starters are spreading like wildfire.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.