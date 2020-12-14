Advertisement

Multi-car break-in suspect caught on camera

Do you recognize this man? Call police.
Do you recognize this man? Call police.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking for help identifying a man they suspect broke into numerous cars and garages Saturday.

Police multiple residents have reported seeing a man riding an adult-sized tricycle with a wire basket behind the seat from house to house on Vermont Route 30. That’s where the break-ins happened between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall. He was wearing a light colored baggy jacket, with dark colored pants when he committed the crimes.

Police say he would park his tricycle on the shoulder of the roadway, search any and all unlocked vehicles that were parked both in driveways and unlocked garages, then return to the tricycle and pedal it to the next residence, repeating the process.

Among the stolen items were loose change, designer sunglasses, wallets, purses, cash, credit cards and a set of house keys.

Call police if this man looks familiar.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found dead
The last chance to claim Extended Benefits is Saturday, Dec. 19.
No more unemployment benefits for Vermonters
File photo
Facing defunding mandate, Burlington Police say they must eliminate midnight shift
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
This is not the first time this year Burlington city leaders have been targeted at their homes.
Vandals target Burlington city councilors

Latest News

Clint Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction
Missing elderly Essex man found dead
About 100 people from Chabad Vermont gathered early Sunday evening for a car parade.
Menorah lighting on the move
Vermont should receive its first round of COVID vaccines mid-to-late this week.
Will Vermonters take the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives?
Victoria Griffin, 29, of Randolph
Domestic violence homicide suspect in jail