Multi-car break-in suspect caught on camera

CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking for help identifying a man they suspect broke into numerous cars and garages Saturday.

Police multiple residents have reported seeing a man riding an adult-sized tricycle with a wire basket behind the seat from house to house on Vermont Route 30. That’s where the break-ins happened between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall. He was wearing a light colored baggy jacket, with dark colored pants when he committed the crimes.

Police say he would park his tricycle on the shoulder of the roadway, search any and all unlocked vehicles that were parked both in driveways and unlocked garages, then return to the tricycle and pedal it to the next residence, repeating the process.

Among the stolen items were loose change, designer sunglasses, wallets, purses, cash, credit cards and a set of house keys.

Call police if this man looks familiar.

