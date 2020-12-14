Advertisement

New Hampshire casts its 4 electoral votes for Biden, Harris

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about...
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has cast its four Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The electors are former Senate President Donna Soucy, former House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard and longtime Biden friend Mary Carey Foley.

They gathered at the Statehouse for a ceremony that was closed to the public because of the coronavirus. The event was livestreamed, though technical glitches meant that the bulk of the speeches were inaudible.

The group was led in the pledge of allegiance by Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old Concord boy who delivered a moving speech at the Democratic National Convention in August about the struggle with stuttering he shares with Biden.

