New Hampshire House member has virus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A high-ranking Republican in the New Hampshire House of Representatives says she has contracted COVID-19, less than a week after the House speaker died of the disease.

Kimberly Rice, of Hudson, said on Facebook that she is “feeling horrible” and struggling to breathe but vowed to beat the virus.

Rice was recently appointed to one of the leading positions in the House.

Her announcement follows the Wednesday death of Dick Hinch, who was sworn in Dec. 2 as leader of the state’s 400-member, Republican-led Legislature. A medical examiner ruled that he died of COVID-19.

