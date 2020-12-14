New Hampshire receiving first round of COVID-19 vaccine Monday

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is expecting more than 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The 12,675 doses will all go to at-risk health workers, including frontline clinical staff providing direct patient care.

“New Hampshire is ready to hit the ground running to do our part in delivering this game-changing vaccine,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “It is an all-hands-on-deck effort for one of the most important undertakings in the history of our state. The State stands ready to get to work and distribute this life-saving vaccine to the citizens of our state.”

“This momentous occasion marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette said. “The FDA conducted a thorough approval process while ensuring an unprecedented timeline for vaccine production. The Pfizer vaccine has proven to be safe and very effective in protecting people from COVID-19. This is great news for the people of New Hampshire, who have endured so much for the past 10 months. The end is in sight for this worldwide pandemic.”

The state will receive weekly allotments of the vaccine, which will be distributed to all the populations and individuals included in Phase 1a, including at-risk health workers, residents of long-term care facilities, and first responders.

As vaccine production increases over time, updated information on when people can expect to receive the vaccine will be posted at NH.gov/COVID19.

For more information on the State’s COVID-19 vaccination planning, please visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.